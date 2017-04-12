Angelina Jolie Wants To Marry A British Businessman After Brad Pitt Divorce: Report

Angelina Jolie is apparently in a rush to get married just months after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, allegedly, of course.

For the past few weeks, rumors have been hitting the Internet claiming that Jolie was tired of being with celebrities and was hoping to follow in the footsteps of her friend, George Clooney.

Jolie was searching for an educated person, preferably a lawyer who is passionate about humanitarian works. In a nutshell, Jolie was hoping to find the male equivalent of Amal Clooney.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jolie, who finalized her divorce, has found her prince charming, and he is a great catch.

The mother of six has allegedly fallen head over heels for a mysterious British philanthropist and businessman.

An insider told the publication that Jolie and her new beau have been talking about marriage. This is a bit odd because it sure took her a long time to marry Pitt.

The same spy said that Pitt is furious Jolie has decided that his children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – will be meeting Jolie’s new man so fast.

The person claimed: “The news caught Brad completely off-guard. He had no idea she was seeing anybody, let alone someone she’s considering marrying. The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening.Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

The source added: “Initially, Angelina was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled. But, now she may introduce her new man to her children in LA in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

While most people would say there is no way Mrs. Jolie would be eager to walk down the aisle again – it is worth remembering that she has a habit of moving rapidly into serious relationships – that is what happened after her past two divorces.