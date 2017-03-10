Angelina Jolie Wants To Adopt More Children After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is planning to adopt more children after she finalizes her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Some people say that it is a beautiful thing that Mrs. Jolie wants to save more children others believe that she is trying to fill a void by having a large brood.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently feuding with Mr. Pitt over the homes they once shared, their nearly $500 million in assets, and where they should raise their children.

However, as soon as the dust settles, Jolie will be filling adoption documents to find more siblings for Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

A source claimed: “Angelina is going to continue to adopt kids in the future. She feels that it certainly makes a difference. With her current children getting older and the resources she has to accommodate that, it will only be a matter of time before she expands her brood.”

The spy had the following to say about the mom of six ‘s current state of mind: “She would like to clear up everything with Brad before going through with it, but if the divorce process takes longer to complete, she’s OK with moving forward with adopting. Whenever it feel right.”

Jolie has three biological children and three adopted with her estranged husband.

Maddox was adopted by Jolie in 2002 from Cambodia. Mrs. Jolie took Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was added to the family in 2007 and came from Vietnam.

It is not known which part of the world the next Jolie child will come from, but many are speculating that she might return to Africa to please Zahara.

Others are hoping she will finally adopt a child in her own backyard – an American child in need of a loving home.

Are you happy to hear that Jolie will be adopting another child?