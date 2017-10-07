Angelina Jolie Wants Her Kids To Approve Of The Men She Dates After Brad Pitt

The next man to date Angelina Jolie will have his work cut out for him because she wants all of her children to give their approvals before she gets serious with him.

It has been a year since Brad Pitt and Jolie went their separate ways.

Rumors claimed the pair was going at it for various reasons including the fact that Jolie was jealous of Pitt’s accomplishments as an actor and filmmaker.

After a lot of mudslinging, the parents of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have reached an agreement where they stopped bad talking each other for the sake of their family.

Jolie is back in the dating game, and she is looking for someone who will be approved by her clan.

A source explained: “Angelina is finally getting back into her groove after all the drama and upset of the past year.The children are settled into the new home and routine — they are thriving, and that has been Angelina’s whole focus since the split from Brad.”

The family friend went on to say: “She is begun acting again, on Maleficent 2, and she is started really looking forward to the future once again.”

The pal of the humanitarian added: “Angelina is even getting to the point where she thinks she may be ready to start dating, although she is being very passive about it and not actively looking for someone. For Angelina, the children come first, and anyone she dates will have to meet the approval of all six kids, and that is no mean feat!”

Mr. Pitt is also hoping to find love, and he is being guided by an unlikely confident — his ex-wife — Jennifer Aniston.

Another source revealed that Pitt had gone on a few dates, but nothing serious as yet.

The pal stated: “Brad is finally ready to date again. Hopefully, in the next few months, we will see him with another woman. He is living clean and is excited to start dating again soon. Brad has been talking about dating with friends over the summer after getting teased about Sienna Miller, who he was not dating.”

The person concluded by: “For the first time in a long time, Brad has been thinking about falling in love again, which has been super exciting for him to think about. It is like part of him that has been asleep has woken up. He is incredibly excited by the thought of falling in love again and being in a healthy relationship.”

Should children have a say in their parents’ dating life?