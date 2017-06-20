Angelina Jolie Visits Kenyan Refugees During A United Nations Expedition

Angelina Jolie continues to expand her humanitarian resume except for this time in Kenya! Her work with the United Nations is extensive; encompassing a period of nearly twenty years.

Because of her dedicated effort, the actress was named as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugee’s in 2001 and has been promoted since then due to her consistent activism.

Today, the director traveled to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to visit around twenty adolescent refugee girls who live in the Heshima Kenya Safe House.

In a statement, Jolie revealed, “over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children and how we treat them is a measure of our humanity as actions.”

And humane Angelina Jolie shall be!

Although the actress travels all over the world to aid displaced victims; she has visited Kenya several times, due to its position in the African continent.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees reported that Kenya is home to many victims of conflict and war.

In fact, they house close to 500,000 displaced individuals from the South Sudan, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unfortunately, a lot of the girls from these countries have suffered from “gender-based” violence.

Many of the women and children are victims of sexual abuse and are pregnant or have given birth after being raped.

Angelina said in a statement with the UNHCR, “on World Refugee Day, my only request is that people consider the pain and suffering of young girls like the ones here today.”

“Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution; lost everything and witness the death of family members; but they have also had to face abuse, intolerance, and hardship.”

Dealing with the violence that women and girls face is a primary focus of the internationally renowned actress.

According to Jolie, “the reality is that women and girls, as well as men and boys, can still be raped with near-total impunity in conflict zones around the world.” Her goal is to help the armed forces of nations to understand the suffering that little girls experience and to help them all they can.