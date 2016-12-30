Angelina Jolie to Move to the Cambodian Jungle after Divorce

We know that Angelina Jolie was planning to move to London after the divorce with Brad Pitt would have come to an end, however, it looks like the Hollywood star is planning to start a new and very different life from what she’s been experiencing until now. According to sources close to the broken family, Jolie has recently decided that moving to her traditional Cambodian house in the middle of the Asian jungle is a better choice right now.

The main reason is the fact that she wants to completely move on from the Hollywood life, at least for a while, and avoid all the gossip and rumors about her divorce and life that are bound to follow her for a long time.

“Angie can’t take all the talk about her divorce in Hollywood,” explained an insider.

After the divorce will be settled, Angelina Jolie wants to live in an isolated place where she can stay away from the negative vibes of Hollywood and focus on herself.

“As soon as this divorce is settled she wants to get as far away as possible, and her place in Battembang, Cambodia,” set on 120,000 acres, “is about as remote as you can get.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt recently got rid the home he had bought with Jolie in New Orleans and is now preparing to sell the Miraval, their French chateau the two used to come to when they wanted some relaxing time in the countryside.

For Jolie, the Cambodian house means a lot to her for one simple reason: “It’s the one place that has absolutely nothing to do with Brad,” stated the source.

According to the insider, the residency was bought by the actress before she and Brad became an item and this is why the place feels like a clean slate, without any memories of the marriage that ultimately crumbled.

“She bought it two years before they fell in love, so she feels like spending a few months there will help her get clarity on life for the first time in a while.”