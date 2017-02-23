Angelina Jolie To Flee America With Her Children, Without Brad Pitt Knowing

Angelina Jolie is desperate to get away from the media and so she has decided to flee the country and take her six kids with her, leaving their father in the dust.

According to trusty sources, Angelina is currently considering buying a huge $12.5 million mansion in Richmond, west of London!

“Angie has been making moves to buy the estate because she knows it can work for her and the children, especially as it’s close to central London and her friends,” revealed her 72 year old neighbor, Carole Walker

The news of her moving came after her and Brad Pitt’s nasty custody battle and her failed campaign to ruin his image by alleging he is an addict and abusive towards the children. The accusations have been disproved in court however.

“Having the charges dismissed shattered Angie,” said a source. “She is convinced that she has now become the villain to the public — and she can’t handle it.”

The insider went on, claiming that Jolie is devastated by the way things have turned against her “and is even ready to pick up and take them to another country!”

The mansion that could become their home has been owned by other celebrities before.

“Angelina has been talking to the owner of the house about living here and took the kids to The Open Book shop nearby,” said Carole.

Pitt’s friends however were not aware of the sudden move from the country, which makes us think that the actor was not informed either.

Laura Wasser, Angelina’s legal representative, has recently claimed that Brad’s image would be completely ruined if fans learned what the court documents read and that’s why he wants them sealed – because he is “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

The cleared-of-accusations-Pitt however, claimed that he only wanted to seal the documents from the public because he considered the scandal harmful to their six children.