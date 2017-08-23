FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh And Other Kids To Toys ‘R’ Us For Massive Shopping Spree

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/23/2017
Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh And Other Kids To Toys 'R' Us For Massive Shopping Spree

Angelina Jolie took her kids on a massive toy shopping spree. It looks like Christmas came earlier!

It’s true that kids can use some retail therapy as well and Angie took half of her brood on a massive toy shopping spree not very far from her mansion on August 22.

 

Her and Brad Pitt’s kids had the times of their lives picking up new fun things to play with.

Shiloh was beaming from ear to ear as they left the Toys ‘R’ Us as she was holding a giant shopping bag full of cool stuff.

She looked, as usual, casually dressed in a black hoodie and cargo shorts.

Vivienne, nine, looked equally casual in a blue t-shirt and cargo pants. While her twin brother Knox was also along for the trip, who wasn’t pictured.

Vivienne always looks so shy in the paparazzi pics, and now she had her hands in her shorts and looked less stoked about the shopping mission than Shiloh.

None of the six Jolie-Pitt kids have birthdays coming up, so it seems that this was just a trip to get the kids some fun new playthings.

 

The older brothers Maddox and Pax are teenagers now and have likely outgrown visits to the toy store, and it’s not clear where sister Zahara, was. She turns 13 in January 2018, so maybe she also feels like too big a girl for a toy run.

Angie and the kids were seen together with a few Cambodian pals of the family.

Even if it was a hot summer day, the actress was all dressed up as if it were winter. She wore a thick grey sweater that she paired with an extra-long black maxi dress.

Post Views: 207

angelina jolie brad pitt

