Angelina Jolie Stuns In Mon Guerlain Ad Campaign Video

Angelina Jolie is absolutely stunning in the latest campaign video for the new women’s fragrance, Mon Guerlain.

Mrs. Jolie, who is not afraid to show it all, did just that for the ad which is titled “Notes of a Woman.”

The mother of six opened the one-minute clip by gently walking through a door and moving towards an open window.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is wearing a long white bathrobe, lets it fall to the floor and shows off her impressive back tattoos which consist of the locations where her six children were born and a tribute to her late mother.

In the short black and white film for “Notes of a Woman,” Jolie also wore a beautiful white spaghetti strap dress as she strolled through a vineyard in the south of France.

She also removes that dress and uses strategic lighting and shadows not to show too much as she stands near a window.

It is being speculated that the commercial was shot in Jolie and Brad Pitt’s famous Château Miraval.

The ad was filmed in the fall of 2016 when Pitt and Jolie were still in love.

As Pitt and Jolie advance with their divorce proceeding, they have put the estate up for sale.

The château, located in Correns, France is valued at $60 million.

“Notes of a Woman“: the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity. #MonGuerlain pic.twitter.com/vojGu52ZJA — Guerlain (@Guerlain) February 27, 2017

The company had the following to say about their collaboration with Jolie: “A name that evokes 200 years of history nourished by success and illuminated by passion. Guerlain Perfumer presents #MonGuerlain.

“Guerlain’s new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere & authentic woman: Angelina Jolie, our new icon. #MonGuerlain.

“By uniting the contrasts of taut lines & the sensuality of curves, our new fragrance pays homage to contemporary femininity. #MonGuerlain.”

Additionally, Guerlain has proudly announced their support of Jolie’s new film First, They Killed My Father that premiered in Cambodia.

What are your thoughts on the video?