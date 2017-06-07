Angelina Jolie Struggles To Avoid Brad Pitt As The Kids Long To See Their Dad Often!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally moving on from each other, but for Jolie, it’s going to be quite difficult to truly forget Pitt as the kids want to spend a lot of time with their father. According to new reports, the kids are having a hard time accepting the reality that their parents have split for good. The six Jolie-Pitt children cannot really understand that the actor is never going to live with them again.

The kids even wanted to invite Pitt at their mother’s birthday party!

But even though it’s been nine months since the celebrity couple separated, Angelina is not ready to interact with her ex-husband.

The children begged their mother to invite Brad on her 42nd birthday last weekend and also begged their father to come.

The kids prepared a surprise for their mother, and it looks like the surprise included Brad as well.

They told their mother that they were happier when they were a complete family.

Shiloh is the one who is struggling the most with her parents’ divorce.

Although the actress wants to make her kids happy she is not ready emotionally to face Brad again.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been enjoying the single life. Although it was difficult at first, seeing a therapist helped him to move on.

The actor reportedly blames himself for the failed marriage but understands that there is no chance of them rekindling their love and is allegedly already seeing someone else.

Despite not being together anymore, Pitt wants to have a positive relationship with the mother of his children and co-parent together in harmony.

Do you think Angelina will get over her own emotions when it comes to seeing Brad Pitt for the sake of their children?