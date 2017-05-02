Angelina Jolie Still Misses Brad Pitt Despite Messy Divorce – Does She Want Him Back?

Angelina Jolie is missing Brad Pitt despite the fact that she was the one who filed for divorce about seven months ago.

The By the Sea actress is still spending a god amount of time missing and thinking about the man who shared her life for close to ten years.

The situation is quite messy. On the one hand, Jolie is not yet over her ex-husband, on the other, she is reportedly dating a British billionaire and does not want to get back with Mr. Pitt.

It is hard to read what exactly the 41-year-old movie star is trying to accomplish. Some naysayers are saying that it is all about controlling the famous movie producer.

However, what is clear in this relationship, it is the fact that it is complicated, and no one knows if things can be actually normal between those two very passionate individuals.

An insider shared: “Angelina still misses Brad after everything that they went through. No matter what, he is still the love of her life. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left. There were a lot of problems but he left a major impression on her DNA. She still talks about him all the time. She will tell stories about him and the kids — it’s very sweet.”

Although this quote does not look far-fetched and it is entirely plausible that Jolie is having a hard time moving on from someone who meant so much to her for so long, some commenters are saying that all of this is a big lie.

They say Jolie looks happy now and has no plans to get back with Pitt. It is supposedly a big public relation stunt to make one side look good.

Either way, this split is keeping the media busy.