Angelina Jolie Spotted Out With Her Eight-Year-Old Son, Knox Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her youngest son Knox Jolie-Pitt stepped out together in Hollywood, California this Thursday. According to the latest reports, she does anything she can in order to spend quality time together with each and every one of her kids.

She was seen with her son at The Supply Sergeant which is a military supply store in Los Angeles.

The store is specialized in military uniforms, and when Jolie and her son stepped out of the store, they were empty handed.

During her outing, Angelina wore an entirely black outfit and she also had a colored handbag. She wore a long jacket, black boots, and leather pants. Knox wore a long-sleeved T-shirt with tennis shoes and jeans.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married at their home in France back in August 2014 and the now-ex-couple shares six children together, including Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and 11-year-old Shiloh.

Aside from the twins and Shiloh, Angelina Jolie’s children have been adopted from other countries, such as Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

After her split from Brad Pitt, Jolie moved into a rental home in Malibu, California. After a few months, she managed to purchase the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz.

Her new house is located just a few minutes away from her and Brad’s former home.

Angelina and Brad were involved in the nastiest feud with one another just after their split, and things managed to calm down a bit since then.

According to more reports, the two of them decided to put their drama aside and to focus more of their kids’ well-being.

A source has recently revealed the fact that after more months of turmoil, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to end their drama and to put their egos aside for the sake of their kids.

The same insider said that the kids took the couple’s split very hard and now the ex-couple is doing their best to make sure that the kids are as happy as possible. This is really the best decision that the two of them could have made regarding their kids.