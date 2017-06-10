Angelina Jolie Spoils Her Kids With 100ft Slide To Their Backyard Pool!

Who can think about anything cooler than a 100ft water slide leading to a crystal clear pool? We sure can’t, but we are definitely jealous of Angelina Jolie’s kids right now. The actress just added the coolest feature to her mansion’s back yard.

Angelina Jolie’s kids may be sad about their mom’s divorce from Brad Pitt, and she has made the ultimate gesture to cheer them all up.

On June 9th, various pictures surfed the Internet showing a massive 100ft Fun Air water slide installed at her $25 million mansion from Los Angeles.

This enormous track goes down a grassy hiss in their backyard, and it ends in their fantastic pool.

This sure looks like the coolest thing ever, and even if it’s pretty big, it surely looks safe enough for the younger Jolie-Pitt kids. It features guard rails on its sides so it should be safe enough.

The slide might look a bit out of place next to the massive historical mansion, but Jolie didn’t seem to care, and her only concern right now is probably to make her kids as happy as possible.

The slide certainly sticks out the manicured lawn, but we’re really sure that the family fun they’re going to have with it is worth it.

According to a source close to the family, the kids were quite sad that their dad doesn’t live with them anymore.

They were the most miserable especially while planning the birthday celebration for Angelina.

So, she made the best move by getting them something new to play with, trying to keep their minds off things for at least a little while.

Angelina seems to be making anything she can in order to keep her kids happy, and she has been spoiling them with lots of fun recently.

For instance, on June 3 she even took them out roller skating and brought them candy.

Angelina Jolie bought the large Cecil B. DeMille estate, and the 7,500 square foot luxury mansion is nestled in the hills with fantastic views of Los Angeles. The villa offers six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and Angelina seems to have paid close to the asking price for this big beauty.