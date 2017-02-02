Angelina Jolie Slams Donald Trump Refugee Ban In Powerful Oped

Angelina Jolie is attacking President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban in a more political way than her colleagues in Hollywood have done. The actress and humanitarian did not take to the streets or social media to challenge the 45th U.S. president. Instead, she opted to publish an op-ed in The New York Times asking the new administration to focus on facts instead of fear. Jolie’s surprising move has some political experts wondering if she is considering a career in politics in the near future.

The 41-year-old actress’ father, Jon Voight, is a big Trump supporter and she had remained mostly silent during the campaign, although some reports suggested that she supported Hillary Clinton. What is now clear, Jolie will no longer be staying on the sidelines if she thinks the president is wrong.

In the piece, Jolie wrote: “Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength.” She also added: “It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny. And in fact only a minuscule fraction — less than 1 percent — of all refugees in the world are ever resettled in the United States or any other country. There are more than 65 million refugees and displaced people worldwide.”

The special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, who has six children, is currently engaged in a bitter divorce with her estranged husband, actor and producer Brad Pitt. Wild accusations have floated in both directions, and she has taken some distance from the limelight.

Jolie ended her opinion piece speaking as a mother who wants to see a compassionate America moving forward. She stated: “As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children. But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion.”

In this divided nation, most Trump supporters slammed the actress as part of the Hollywood elite looking down on average Americans. Liberals praised her for writing something thoughtful from a vantage point that is lacking in the political landscape.