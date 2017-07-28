Angelina Jolie Slammed By Family Friend For Discussing The Kids During Interview: ‘Brad Is Dedicated To Protecting Their Privacy’

A source close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family opened up about the actress’ Vanity Fair interview. In the cover story, which was released this week, Jolie touched on her public split from Pitt last September, her Bell’s palsy diagnosis, as well as her life as a single mom.

The Hollywood actress also talked about how her and Brad’s six children have been coping with their very public divorce.

‘They have been very brave. They were very brave. In times they needed to be. We are all just healing from the events that led to the filing. … They’re not healing from divorce. They are healing from some … from life, from things in life,’ Jolie told the publication.

Now, the family friend revealed that Jolie’s conversation about the kids came as a shock considering Pitt has made a priority from protecting their privacy.

Brad always refuses to speak about the children publicly, so it was unexpected to see updates on them in the magazine’s pages.

‘It is surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy,’ the insider stated.

The source went on to reveal that Pitt continues to go to individual therapy as well as therapy with his children, who he visits a few times every week.

He’s also getting ready to start filming Ad Astra, a sci-fi movie directed by James Gray.

According to reports, Pitt plays space engineer Roy McBride.

As fans of the divorced pair may remember, back in May, Brad also opened up about his split in a GQ Style interview but did not discuss the kids.

Although the insider seemed to be on Brad’s side, in the end, they assured us that both parents care a lot about their children and try to act in their best interest.

As for how the divorce proceedings are going, another source claims there is no official update but ‘they are on the right track.’

We have also learned that neither Brad nor Angelina is dating anybody at the moment.

Do you think Jolie shouldn’t have discussed her kids in the interview?