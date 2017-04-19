Angelina Jolie Reunites With Married Former Husband Johnny Lee Miller?

Are they going to rekindle the old love?

According to several reports, Jonny Lee Miller “is mainly New York-based now, but still, spends much of his time in the United Kingdom and Angie’s been picking his brain ahead of her move.”

Angelina Jolie was, as Radar.com puts it, “conveniently” seen at Buckingham Palace with her son Maddox recently. What could have determined her to be there?

Well, it was supposedly because of Miller with whom she is in contact quite a lot lately. The friends from both sides are also surprised by the amount of interaction between the two all of a sudden.

As fans may recall, Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller got married back in 1996 and their marriage lasted for three years.

One year later, in 2000, Angelina married Billy Bob Thornton and they divorced after three years as well.

In 2003, while Brad Pitt and Jolie were filming for Mr. and Mrs. Smits, rumors about the real life sparks between stem were going around but they kept a low profile until Jennifer Aniston finally decided to file for a divorce from Brad.

After starting a relationship with Brad, Jolie got the name “home wrecker.” Now, after years of living a mostly happy marriage, Jolie and Pitt ended their relationship horribly but it seems like lately, they started to make peace and think more about their six kids.

The actress even bought a place very close to Pitt so the children can move from one place to another with ease.

“Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from [Brad Pitt],” one source revealed.

“The new home’s close proximity will ensure the children stay close and connected with their father,” the insider added.

But was Johnny Lee Miller another decisive reason for her move? Not likely, but only time will tell! Let us know what you think!