Angelina Jolie Refuses To Let Maddox Date, Wants Him To Focus On His Future In Hollywood

Angelina Jolie’s oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is now 16 and ready to enter the world of dating, but the Oscar winner has said she wants him to focus on his education and career. With the actress being so concerned about her son’s new social life, will she ever loosen up his tight schedule?
A source at OK! magazine says Jolie is smothering the oldest of her and Brad Pitt’s six children and doesn’t want him spending his time going out with girls. The actress has made it clear to her son what path she wants him to take, and while he respects it, he thinks it is unfair.
“It’s as though nobody’s good enough for him,” claims the source. “But Angie insists it’s more about having Maddox focused on his burgeoning movie career. She would rather he be watching documentaries or practicing his language skills, to further his education.”
Maddox already has an Executive Producer credit to his name. He worked on his mom’s latest project First They Killed My Father which tells the story of Loung Ung, a political activist living under the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. He told People magazine that he was involved with pitches during meetings, helped prep for shoots, and reviewed dailies. He also said that his mom was easy to work with and called her a “wonder.”
The project was a labor of love for Jolie because Cambodia is where Maddox was born. The actress adopted him when he was seven months old from an orphanage in Battambang.
The Maleficent star said shooting in Maddox’s home country gave him a chance to walk the same steps as his birth parents.
Jolie wasn’t shy about wanting her children to be in the entertainment industry when she spoke with E! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. While the choice is ultimately up to each of her children, she says she can keep putting it in front of them and showing them how it is a good career path.
She also says she would love the opportunity to work with each one of her children if they choose to get into the family business.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax, 13, also worked on her latest project as a photographer.
