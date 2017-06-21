FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Reflects On Times With Brad Pitt On Her African Voyage

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/21/2017
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt definitely have a lot of history together, and they share lots of happy moments. Many of them apparently involve their six kids. The two stars after enduring a painful divorce and a custody battle are now trying to find their balance as single people.

Even if Angelina was awarded full custody of their kids, Brad manages to spend some time with them as well. He also managed to celebrate Father’s Day before Angelina left with the kids to Ethiopia:

‘The actor celebrated the special occasion with his kids on Saturday. Several of the children were seen being dropped off at Pitt’s Los Angeles house in the morning. The kids spent time with their father before heading to the airport with their mother Angelina Jolie. Pitt was also seen at the airport before flying to France.’

The kids showered Brad with all kinds of gifts and cards, and they all had a great morning together.

After that, Angelina and the kids left for Africa to return to Zahara’s birthplace to celebrate her birthday. Additionally, Angie journeyed to Africa to join the World Refugee Day.

 

This trip seems to be affecting her by stirring up memories with her time with Brad.

She is reportedly overwhelmed by lots of memories involving adopting Zahara with Brad by her side. Shiloh was also born on the same continent, and this is another reason for Angelina to keep it close to her heart.

Hollywood Life shares the words of a source regarding Angelina and her ties to the continent, stating the following:

‘Angelina is also planning to stop over in Namibia before flying back home — she has very fond memories of the time she and Brad spent there when Shiloh was born.’

The kids really love to travel, and they were all very excited about their trip for Zahara’s birthday in Ethiopia. It is natural that Angelina has overwhelming memories during her visit back in Africa considering the fact that she spent a lot of time there and enjoyed many adventures together with Brad.

