Angelina Jolie Possibly Buying A New $25 Million House!

Angelina Jolie stopped in Los Feliz, California to check out the iconic Cecil B. DeMille estate. It’s a very private property in a gated community and is currently on the market for $24,950,000. According to New York Times, Jolie wants to purchase the six-bedroom home for the family.

The house sits on 2.1 acres in the Laughlin Park community which is a posh, gated community that has been home to celebrities for decades. Kristen Stewart and Natalie Portman have lived there as well as W.C. Fields.

The house was built in 1927 and was sold at the time for $27,000. It has been renovated many times over the last 90 years, so the house doesn’t show its age.

The mansion has a large pool house and a separate studio home with its own entrance. It has gates surrounding the house which are walled with gardens in between walking paths, and a view of the ocean.

Jolie’s decision to potentially buy the home has come after her husband Brad Pitt has begun selling off their properties. In January of 2017, Brad Pitt was seen pulling possessions belonging to Angelina out of the home and putting them in his truck.

According to sources, Pitt hasn’t been dealing with the breakup well. The actor has been working on a sculpture to pass the time and has made a concerted effort to see his children in Cambodia.

The former couple is trying to sell their French Chateau Miraval and their mansion in New Orleans. The mansion in Lousiana is on sale for $6.5 million.

It had been previously reported that Angelina was planning on moving to London, but it looks like she is getting cozy in Los Angeles instead.