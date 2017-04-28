FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Plans ‘Divorce Party’ After Brad Pitt Split – Report – Will She Introduce New Man?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/28/2017
Angelina Jolie Divorce PartyCredit: Images Dawn

Angelina Jolie plans to celebrate her divorce from Brad Pitt with a lavish party in London, and many are wondering, will she debut her mysterious British boyfriend to her pals at the event?

It has become a common practice for former couples to throw what is called a divorce party – where friends and family get together and turn a sad event into a joyous celebration with drinks, laughter, and encouraging words.

So, it is not all that surprising that Mrs. Jolie, who ended her decade-long romance with Mr. Pitt, has decided to join in the new tradition.

A tipster spoke to Radar and revealed that the mother of six wants to enter the single life with a bang which means lots of champagne and of course, a huge and funny cake topped with a groom being mistreated by the bride.

The humanitarian will throw herself the divorce celebration where guests have been told not to mention Pitt’s name.

The source told the publication: “Angie doesn’t want to call it a divorce party, so instead she calls it her manumission, which the dictionary defines as “the act of freeing,” and she’s banning all mention of Brad at it.”

After Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Jolie’s divorce bash might be the biggest social event in England this year.

The insider continued: “She’s hosting it in London with her new posh circle of pals, including Baroness and British politician Arminka Helic.”

The source went on to say that Jolie will only invite a small group of people to the party.

The person shared: “It will be super discreet.Angie doesn’t want this to get out when she and Brad are so close to finalizing their divorce.”

Most relationship experts say it is an excellent idea to have a divorce party because it is a tough ordeal and such an event will be the moment that you decide that difficult and emotional time is over and a new life begins.

