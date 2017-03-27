FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Mother Marcheline Bertrand

Todd Malm Posted On 03/27/2017
Angelina Jolie Posing For GuerlainSource: MarieClaire.com

Angelina Jolie has recently bared all for the newest Guerlain perfume ad. The A-list actress stars a new campaign video for the brand’s newest scent, Mon Guerlain.

Two months prior to Jolie starring in the new commercial, it was announced she would be the official face of the women’s fragrance.

For Jolie, the perfume Guerlain has a bigger place in her heart and is more than just a business partnership. The award-winning actress decided to work for the French perfume brand because it reminds her a lot of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who had died of Ovarian cancer when she was 56 in January of 2007.

Guerlain was a brand Marcheline loved, and the scent reminds her so much of her mother.

Angelina said the perfume spoke to her mother “of beauty, history, and quality.” The actress said it’s the oldest perfume house in the world, from France, and Jolie personally loves France and the culture they have to offer.

She went on to explain she feels the way the perfume is made, how they gather ingredients, and the artistry that goes into making the product made her feel like she has a special connection to the fragrance.

Angelina said her mother Marcheline was a very natural woman who was also a humanitarian and an actress. Her mother never wore make-up or spoiled herself with beauty products.

Jolie went on to say that her mother had a few items that she would wear to make herself “feel like a lady” but she was always a minimalist and a modest woman.

After all, Angelina realized that being modest and appreciating the very small things in life is the key to living a good life.

Jolie said the key to aging gracefully is to appreciate life. “Maybe because my last decade has included many health scares and a focus on raising children, I am simply happy to be healthy, and above all that the children are healthy.”

