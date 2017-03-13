Angelina Jolie Moving On With New Man – What About Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been an iconic couple for over a decade.

Their split in 2016 shocked many people around the globe, and some fans have been waiting for months for signs of a possible reunion for the two famous actors.

A nasty custody battle over their six children ensued for weeks with each side trying to come up on top. Dirty things were thrown in the media, and no one ended up looking good.

Eventually, things calmed down a bit, and common ground was again a possibility.

A few weeks ago, in an interview with the BBC, Jolie talked eloquently about the fact they would always remain a family.

It was a very touching moment that went viral, and the emotion was visible.

In the meantime, Pitt was linked to actress Kate Hudson, except it was not true and nothing happened between them.

His ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, offered supportive shoulders and listened to his problems.

Some rumors even suggested that she was ready to ditch her husband, Justin Theroux, and go back to the Allied star.

Those theories were floated on the Internet for a few days before Pitt came out and said that he was fine never falling in love again, signaling that Jolie might have been the great love of his life.

The statement offered more hope to fans, but now might be the right time to move on as a glammed-up Jolie was spotted at Los Angeles LAX airport on Saturday.

Her six children accompanied the filmmaker, and according to sources, she looked happy because she has a new man in her life.