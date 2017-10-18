Angelina Jolie Lost Control Of Her Oldest Sons Maddox And Pax After Brad Pitt Split

It looks like Angelina Jolie’s decision to divorce Brad Pitt has taken a toll on her oldest sons — Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt.

The latest rumors swirling around claim that the Jolie-Pitt brothers are not getting along very well.

The teenagers are beyond the point of brotherly rivalry, according to sources close to the estranged couple.

In late 2016, Jolie revealed to the world that she was divorcing Pitt after a decade-long romance.

For the past few months, it has been revealed that the six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, are not handling the split very well.

Court documents showed that they were in therapy due to the high level of stress and separation anxiety.

It is now being claimed that brothers Maddox and Pax are butting heads and Jolie has no control over the matter.

A source close to the actress said she had tried several times to play peacemaker between the duo in vain.

Jolie knows the truth that Pitt was the parent with real authority around the house, and now that he is gone, things have been out of control.

In a new interview, Jolie revealed that the post-separation life was not easy.

She told People: “I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger. We all have our difficult times, but as a mother, you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years, and everything else comes second to that.”

She added: “Everything will be around the children.I have not worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I am really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them.”

Another source previously claimed that Shiloh was not happy over the fact that she rarely sees her idol — her father.

The family friend said: “Shiloh is taking [the divorce] the hardest. She is a daddy’s girl, and she is apparently upset with her mom for keeping them apart. Angelina is trying to explain that it is for the best, but the kids do not see it that way.”

The person went on to reveal: “Brad and Angelina are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids.”

Those children need all the love and support they can get. Hopefully, their famous parents will agree to make them a top priority.