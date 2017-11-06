Angelina Jolie Looks Stunning In A Glamorous Silver Dress At The Hollywood Film Awards – Check Out The Photos

Angelina Jolie was extremely sophisticated during her appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 5. She was truly a vision while hitting the red carpet in a silver ensemble with picture-perfect hair and makeup.

When Angie arrived at Beverly Hilton Hotel for the Hollywood Film Awards on November 5, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her!

She turned all heads in her glamorous silver dress, voluminous waves, and soft makeup. Angelina couldn’t have looked more stunning for the special occasion. She also wore chic and stylish Tiffany & Co. accessories.

It was an important night for Angelina since she and author Loung Ung will receive the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their movie, First They Killed My Father.

Some of the most significant stars arrived in style to the highly anticipated event, wearing their Sunday best for the ceremony.

James Corden hosted the show, while Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, James Franco, Shailene Woodley and more celebs served as presenters.

Many graced the stage to be honored for their ‘Excellence in the art of cinema.’

Who: Angelina Jolie Wearing: Jenny Packham Fall 2017 RTW, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Charlotte Olympia shoes Where: 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards in LA Styled by: Jen Rade 📸Getty A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Angie has been slaying with her career and her style. She was previously seen rocking a mini dress while stepping out for Deadline Hollywood’s seventh annual The Contenders event on November 4.

‘I didn’t realize how much my education was lacking and how much I needed to learn,’ Angelina previously confessed about her highly publicized movie venture.

‘This book was an education for me — about refugees and what children go through in a war,’ she explained. ‘I wanted to find Loung. We were determined to shoot in Cambodia and that it was going to be in Khmer and not English. We wanted to do it the right way.’