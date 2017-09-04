Angelina Jolie Looks Slimmest Ever And Admits She’s Had Some Health Issues; Is The Actress OK?

In the latest interview, Angelina Jolie admits that she has been facing some health issues and we can see her looking as thin as we’ve ever seen her. How is the actress coping with her separation from Brad Pitt?

While she was promoting her new film called First They Killed My Father, Angie opened up about how she is dealing with her ongoing divorce from Brad.

I died of such beauty🤤🔥😍 #brangelinaofficial_news #telluridefilmfestival A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

She also confessed that she has been dealing with some health problems this year. On August 25, she stepped out to promote her movie, and she was looking surprisingly thin.

‘Emotionally, it has been a challenging year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,’ Angie told the Sunday Telegraph.

‘I sometimes feel that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.’

Angie is apparently referring to her separation from Brad. But is she also confessing that she is currently having chemotherapy?

Or maybe she was referencing the physical toll battling cancer takes on a human being. Who knows?

Back in 2013, she had a preventive double mastectomy after she discovered that she had the BRCA1 gene, which greatly increased her risks for breast and ovarian cancer.

Angelina and kids at the FTKMF premiere in #telluridefilmfestival (September 2) #brangelinaofficial_news A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Maybe that’s exactly what she had in mind with that statement.

During that interview, Angelina has also revealed that she is not enjoying the single life in pretty stark terms. ‘I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted,’ she sadly confessed.

Advertisement

‘There are no upsides; there’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.’ We are really hoping that she has lots of support from friends and family during what must be a genuinely difficult period for both her and her kids.