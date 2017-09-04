FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Blake Griffin angelina jolie bernice burgos kourtney kardashian brad pitt jennifer lopez kelly ripa bobby flay beyonce kendall jenner lady gaga khloe kardashian drake princess diana alex rodriguez lamar odom justin bieber chris brown Cardi B blake shelton kate middleton joe alwyn caitlyn jenner
Home » Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie Looks Slimmest Ever And Admits She’s Had Some Health Issues; Is The Actress OK?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/04/2017
0
207 Views
0


Angelina Jolie Looks Slimmest Ever And Admits She’s Had Some Health Issues; Is The Actress OKSource: bet.com

In the latest interview, Angelina Jolie admits that she has been facing some health issues and we can see her looking as thin as we’ve ever seen her. How is the actress coping with her separation from Brad Pitt?

While she was promoting her new film called First They Killed My Father, Angie opened up about how she is dealing with her ongoing divorce from Brad.

 

I died of such beauty🤤🔥😍 #brangelinaofficial_news #telluridefilmfestival

A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on

She also confessed that she has been dealing with some health problems this year. On August 25, she stepped out to promote her movie, and she was looking surprisingly thin.

‘Emotionally, it has been a challenging year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,’ Angie told the Sunday Telegraph.

‘I sometimes feel that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.’

Angie is apparently referring to her separation from Brad. But is she also confessing that she is currently having chemotherapy?

Or maybe she was referencing the physical toll battling cancer takes on a human being. Who knows?

Back in 2013, she had a preventive double mastectomy after she discovered that she had the BRCA1 gene, which greatly increased her risks for breast and ovarian cancer.

 

Angelina and kids at the FTKMF premiere in #telluridefilmfestival (September 2) #brangelinaofficial_news

A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on

Maybe that’s exactly what she had in mind with that statement.

During that interview, Angelina has also revealed that she is not enjoying the single life in pretty stark terms. ‘I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted,’ she sadly confessed.

Advertisement

‘There are no upsides; there’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.’ We are really hoping that she has lots of support from friends and family during what must be a genuinely difficult period for both her and her kids.

Post Views: 207

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie Admits She ‘Doesn’t Enjoy Being Single’
09/03/2017
Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie ‘Consciously Re-Coupling’? Here’s The Truth About Their Relationship
09/03/2017
Angelina Jolie Embraces Celibacy After Brad Pitt Split; Here Is The Reason For Which She Chose Not To Engage In Romances Anymore
09/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *