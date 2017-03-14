Angelina Jolie Lecturing At The London School Of Economics

Angelina Jolie has just started a new chapter in her life, but this time it has nothing to do with movies or Hollywood. The 41-year old actress has given her first lecture at the London School Of Economics on women’s rights around the world. Allegedly she is going to start teaching a master’s course in September.

According to People magazine, Jolie’s topic of interest is lecturing on how refugee camps and countries without functioning governments leads to statelessness and violations of women’s rights including sexual violence against young women and girls.

“Angelina Jolie spoke to a class of students taking the postgraduate course ‘Women, Peace and Security,’ as part of her role as visiting the professor in practice in the Centre for Women, Peace and Security,” a spokesperson from the London School of Economics told the news organization.

She started the program with England’s first secretary of state William Hague in 2015 with a “focus on the participation of women in conflict-related processes and on enhancing accountability and ending impunity for rape and sexual violence in war.”

Jolie has a lot of students completely star-struck and in awe of the fact that she will now be teaching a program full-time at the University. The mother of 6 children has been focusing on women’s issues for a long time in her career and will finally be making a more serious step for advancing women’s issues.

Allegedly she abandoned the normal Hollywood style of glamour and showed up to the event in a very simple long line coat, which embodied the professionalism of a professor at a prestigious university.

Angelina Jolie told the London Evening Standard ‘I’m a little nervous, feeling butterflies. I hope I do well. This is very important to me.’ The actress gave her speech, and the audience responded with praise saying that the presentation was wonderful.