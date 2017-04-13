Angelina Jolie Knew Her Mystery Man Before Brad Pitt Split – Actor Is Turning Down Dating Offers From Exes

Angelina Jolie has moved on with a British man, and Brad Pitt is making moves on his own.

On Thursday, a source spoke to a popular webloid and revealed that Mr. Pitt, unlike his estranged wife, is taking it slow with his dating life, but he has seen few women.

It is being claimed that many of Pitt’s exes have lined up to date him, but he is not interested.

According to reports, an extensive list of beauties including Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton, and Gwyneth Paltrow have called him hoping to score a date, but Pitt has turned them down.

The father of six has his sights set, new acquaintances, that he met via mutual friends, said the source.

The tipster said that Pitt’s dating life has taken a back seat because his priority is his family.

A reliable told Page Six: “Brad’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina [Jolie] — to be out of the public eye. Brad isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Jolie is beaming over her alleged English boyfriend and is eager to get married for the fourth time.

According to several insiders, the mysterious mate is a businessman who is heavily involved in humanitarian works and might get involved in politics later on.

Moreover, it has been revealed that Jolie met the man she is currently dating while she was married to Pitt.

Another person shared: “Angelina began crushing on her new man before she even broke up with Brad.She met the new guy a while ago while she was still married. He has a generous, philanthropic spirit. He also has political ambitions which she loves. Angie feels her new guy, if it works out, could propel her out of Hollywood and into the next phase of her life — the serious political arena.”

Post-breakups Pitt and Jolie are taking different roads.