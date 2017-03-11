Angelina Jolie Jealous Of Amal Clooney?

According to new reports, Angelina Jolie is “filled with envy” and jealous for George Clooney’s lawyer wife, Amal Clooney!

Advertisement

Sources say that the two women barely spoke to each other for months and the sole reason was because Jolie was jealous of Amal. What made her so envious?

“Angie couldn’t stand being around Amal,” one insider claimed, adding that their feud started “not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy.”

Furthermore, it looks like the Hollywood star even made rude comments about Clooney’s pregnant wife to her friends!

“Angelina would even knock Amal’s looks and fashion sense.”

Although “Amal seemed to ignore it, George didn’t want to sit by and watch his wife get cut down,” the insider revealed about the protective husband.

The result of Angelina’s jealousy and gossiping about Amal was that the friendship between Brad Pitt and George Clooney was also ruined!

But since Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year, it seems as if Clooney and Pitt have rekindled their friendship.

“It took some time [for George] to forgive and accept Brad because he was really hurt,” the source stated.

“But he understands what Brad was up against being married to Angie. She is tough!”

During those times when Angie dissed Amal, Clooney was hurt “that Brad wouldn’t stand up to Angie.”

But “Angelina was very controlling of Brad,” the insider said and “George was really upset Brad couldn’t tell his wife to be kind and accepting of Amal.”

Do you think Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s bromance will ever be the same?

Advertisement

Let us know your thoughts by commenting down below!