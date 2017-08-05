Angelina Jolie Is Trying To Make Brad Pitt Look The Bad Guy In Their Relationship, Source Claims

Months after filing for divorce, it looks like Angelina Jolie is still trying to break her ex Brad Pitt’s heart! According to sources, when the Hollywood actress opened up about how difficult her marriage with the fellow actor was, Pitt was hurt!

Apparently, the star felt like the mother of his children wanted to make him look like the villain in their relationship.

Even worse, it sounded like Jolie was saying their six kids are trying to recover from him and he was wounded by the way she phrased that statement.

However, the insider claimed that even though Angie was trying to make him look like the bad guy in their relationship, Pitt eventually managed to move on.

The actor is in a good place now and is confident he will get the custody agreement he wants.

Not only did Jolie diss her ex-husband in her September Vanity Fair interview but she also ignored a very important unspoken rule – never talk about the kids in public settings in order to protect their privacy.

As fans definitely remember, the former power couple did not end their relationship on a positive note.

In fact, they feuded for months and even stopped communicating with each other, letting their lawyers and reps do the talking instead.

Back in March, however, they sort of made peace for the sake of their six children and are now doing their best to co-parent peacefully.

Brad really wishes that one day they can get to a place of friendship and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, they both have agreed to put the children before their legal war.

Jolie even bought a $25-million mansion close to Pitt’s house in order to make it more convenient for the father to hang out with his kids whenever he can.

