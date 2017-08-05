FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds elizabeth hurley drake bell Malika Haqq alex rodriguez amal clooney george clooney brad pitt Kit Harington keke palmer
Home » Hollywood

Angelina Jolie Is Trying To Make Brad Pitt Look The Bad Guy In Their Relationship, Source Claims

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/05/2017
0
841 Views
0


brad pitt angelina jolie divorce warSource: click.ro

Months after filing for divorce, it looks like Angelina Jolie is still trying to break her ex Brad Pitt’s heart! According to sources, when the Hollywood actress opened up about how difficult her marriage with the fellow actor was, Pitt was hurt!

Apparently, the star felt like the mother of his children wanted to make him look like the villain in their relationship.

Even worse, it sounded like Jolie was saying their six kids are trying to recover from him and he was wounded by the way she phrased that statement.

However, the insider claimed that even though Angie was trying to make him look like the bad guy in their relationship, Pitt eventually managed to move on.

The actor is in a good place now and is confident he will get the custody agreement he wants.

Not only did Jolie diss her ex-husband in her September Vanity Fair interview but she also ignored a very important unspoken rule – never talk about the kids in public settings in order to protect their privacy.

As fans definitely remember, the former power couple did not end their relationship on a positive note.

In fact, they feuded for months and even stopped communicating with each other, letting their lawyers and reps do the talking instead.

Back in March, however, they sort of made peace for the sake of their six children and are now doing their best to co-parent peacefully.

Brad really wishes that one day they can get to a place of friendship and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, they both have agreed to put the children before their legal war.

Jolie even bought a $25-million mansion close to Pitt’s house in order to make it more convenient for the father to hang out with his kids whenever he can.

Advertisement

Do you agree with the insider that Jolie made Pitt look like the bad guy in her interview? Was that her intention?

Post Views: 841

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie Angers Brad Pitt By Not Inviting Him To Maddox’s Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party
08/05/2017
Vanity Fair Claps Back At Angelina Jolie, And Stands By Its Story Of Child Casting
08/04/2017
The Official Trailer For Angelina Jolie’s Film, First They Killed My Father, Is Finally Here!
08/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *