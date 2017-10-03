Angelina Jolie Is Terrified That Her Kids Will Discover The Truth About Messy Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie is afraid that her past will come back to haunt her. If the latest rumors have any legs, Jolie is said to be freaking out over the fact that her children are often online reading embarrassing and somewhat shocking stories about her and their father, Brad Pitt.

The clan — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — is said to be learning about the bitter exchanges between Pitt and Jolie that occurred after they announced their divorce in late 2016.

According to the National Enquirer, the children are also discovering that their mother was named a home-wrecker for having an affair with Pitt while married to Jennifer Aniston.

A source claiming to be close to Jolie said: “…everyone in the world needs to log onto the internet for pretty much everything. .. (she) fears her brood will discover dirt about her split from Brad, as well as her past romances with actor Billy Bob Thornton and lesbian love, model-actress Jenny Shimizu.”

The actress and humanitarian is afraid the rumors that the children read online will create chaos and resentment in her family.

The good news is that Pitt has taken the decision not to attack and stain his estranged wife’s name anymore.

Another insider explained: “Brad loves being a father, and his focus is the kids and making sure he is always there for them. Every decision he makes is for the well-being of his children. He is being cautious about not talking publicly about any of his disagreements with Angelina. Brad is totally fine and has not taken offense or been upset about anything Angelina has said about him in her interviews. Brad has never talked about the kids or has brought them into his legal bout with Angelina.”

The person added: “He sees the kids regularly and is actively involved in their lives and performing his duties as a father. Brad refuses to get into a public mudslinging contest with Angelina. He committed to the kids, and if she wants to go down that road, he will not follow her lead no matter what she does or says about him.”

Fans are happy that Pitt has taken the high road and is focusing on all things positive.