Angelina Jolie Is ‘Terrified’ That Brad Pitt Will Fall In Love Again

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced in September that they were getting a divorce after spending over ten years together.

It was a shocking moment that was followed by an epic public relation battle between the camps of two of the biggest movie stars in the world.

The famous actor and producer reconnected with some of his old female friends and the mother of six is rumored to be dating a mystery British businessman.

Jolie has not given the impression she wants to get back with the father of her children, but she is not ready to accept him having someone else in his life.

An insider shared via a popular celebrity gossip website: “Even though [Angelina Jolie] wanted the split, she’s terrified Brad [Pitt] will move on and find love with someone new. It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things. Brad and Angie had scorching chemistry and she just can’t handle seeing him with another woman. She definitely gets very jealous.”

The person went on to add: “She’s definitely keeps an eye on him and what he’s up to. Besides just not wanting to see him with someone else, Angie really doesn’t want to see another woman come into the kids lives. That would really freak her out.”

The source concluded by saying: “For now she doesn’t really have much to worry about, as Brad is focused on the kids, his health, art and his career. Other than that he just doesn’t have interest in another relationship.”

Online commenters were not kind with the 41-year-old actress and said that it is time for her to move on and she should not be spending time focusing on her ex-husband’s life.

People close to the star of By the Sea are of course denying the story, but we would not expect anything different from them.

They have to defend their friend or boss at all cost.