Angelina Jolie Is Still Not Over Brad Pitt – She ‘Knows What He Is Up To At All Times’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are adjusting to their shocking divorce and learning to co-parent their six children.

Since their split, the media has been busy discussing their situation, and the clues are not clear.

It has been reported that Jolie is thinking about a move to London to be with a mysterious British billionaire, while Pitt has been linked to some of his old flames.

Despite the constant rumors about changes in their love life, the two legendary actors have not taken any official steps to signal that they are ready to move on after a 10-year romance that has fascinated the globe.

According to the latest information coming from people close to the actors, 41-year-old Jolie is the one currently having a harder time putting the past behind.

An insider came out and revealed: “Angelina wants to know exactly what Brad is up to at all times. To say she isn’t able to move on would be an understatement. She even has a google alert on his name, so she can keep tabs on him.”

The source added: “It kills her that he’s now seeing the kids again, she wants them all to herself, but has to abide by the law. She wants to drag out the divorce for as long as possible, so she still has some hold over him, she likes to always be in control and she knows that once the divorce is finalized she will have no hold over him anymore.”

All of this is a bit surprising since the popular humanitarian is the one who asked for a divorce and did not want to be with the critically-acclaimed movie producer anymore.

The jealousy is being reported, but at the same time, Jolie has not made any obvious attempt to reconcile with the 53-year-old War Machine star.

Those who know Jolie say that this whole thing may be about controlling the man she once loved.