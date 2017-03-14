Angelina Jolie Is Sad And Misses Brad Pitt – London Trip Is A Drag For Actress

Angelina Jolie is sad and misses Brad Pitt like never before in the aftermath of their shocking split last year.

This surprising revelation comes after it was reported that she has a new mystery man in her life.

The second international trip with her six children without her estranged husband helped Jolie realize that life is really different when the famous actor is not around.

It is London that brought this new level chaos in Jolie’s world. The former couple used to travel around the globe together and Pitt was always there as her primary support system.

The 41-year-old By the Sea actress was spotted in London Sunday looking annoyed and did not smile.

Earlier today, Jolie got a private tour of Buckingham Palace with her son, Maddox. Even that was not enough to brighten her face in a noticeable way. A member of the royal family was not present for the visit.

Her first lecture at the London School of Economics at the Centre for Women, Peace and Security was well received, but her mood remained the same.

Jolie will be spending more time on this side of the Atlantic Ocean in the upcoming months. In the fall she is expected to start teaching a master’s course.

This busy schedule was probably overwhelming and brought a sense of nostalgia.

A source explained: “Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad [Pitt] and it was the most difficult of her life. She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling.”

Is the loneliness enough for Jolie and Pitt to get back together? We are doubtful.