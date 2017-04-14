Angelina Jolie Is Retiring From Acting After ‘Maleficent 2’ Amid New Man Rumors

Angelina Jolie is retiring from acting, reportedly, of course.

The news of Mrs. Jolie ditching her acting career comes on the heels of the unconfirmed rumor that she is set to go head-to-head with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, because she wants their six children to meet the new man she is dating.

Earlier this week, a close source to Jolie revealed that the mother of six is expected to do Maleficent 2 in the upcoming months – and it will be her last movie role.

The 41-year-old actress apparently has new priorities in her life which include her children and being behind the camera as a producer and writing compelling scripts.

Jolie has already taken steps in that direction – her last project was a documentary called First They Killed My Father based on the book by the same title written by Loung Ung, a Cambodian author and childhood survivor of the Pol Pot regime.

The spy said: “Angie is over starring in films. She wants to write and direct but as far as acting is concerned, she has retired.The next chapter of her life will focus on her children and all the important causes she supports. She finds acting shallow and wants to focus on the stuff in life that really matters.”

Another spy said Jolie is in love with a British man and is making plans for Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara to meet him.

The person told In Touch: “Initially, Angelina [Jolie] was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad [Pitt] was settled.But now she may introduce her new man to her children in LA in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

Pitt is against the idea.

The source shared: “The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening. Brad hasn’t met Angie’s man, doesn’t want to meet him and considers him an interloper in his family.”

The real reasons why Jolie is retiring might be because By the Sea cost $10 million to make and brought in only $3.3 million and they spent $65 million for Unbroken and barely made $163.4 million.