Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly In Tears Over Losing Brad Pitt — Actress Told Friends She Made A Huge Mistake

It seems like Angelina Jolie cannot make up her mind when it comes to the kind of relationship she wants to have with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

One day, she is fighting with Mr. Pitt, and the next, she wants to reconcile and try to save their failed marriage.

The latest rumor that has emerged from Life & Style magazine claims that Jolie is ready to beg for a second chance despite the fact that she is the one who filed for divorce almost one year ago.

According to the publication, Jolie has spoken to her entourage on the matter.

The Oscar-winning actress reportedly revealed to her friends that she is heartbroken, misses Pitt, and often cries at night because she feels lonely.

The humanitarian and Hollywood icon allegedly told her loved ones leaving Pitt was a colossal mistake.

The insider said: “She’s been in tears over losing him. She’s told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.’”

According to the source, the feeling is not mutual, and Pitt wants nothing to do with the mother of his children.

The pal shared: “Brad feels too much damage has been done and she’s tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He doesn’t trust her anymore.”

As stated above, Jolie, who is weeping over Pitt, is also at war with him and she is supposedly using their children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, against him.

Jolie has gone out of her way for the kids not be with their father during the upcoming Christmas holiday in Los Angeles, California.

The insider shared: “She really wants to take the kids away for Christmas. She would love to go to Cambodia and spend the holidays there. But, Brad wants to spend time with the children too, so he’s begged Angelina to stay in town.”

The source added: “They hate to think of him being on his own, so it looks like Angelina will end up giving in and staying in LA. As they live close now it’s likely that Angelina will have the kids Christmas Eve and Christmas day morning, then they will go to their dad’s for a few hours before heading back to Angelina’s for dinner.”

This drama has no end in sight.