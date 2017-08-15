Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Done With Dating Men Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Is Angelina Jolie done with dating men after her split from Brad Pitt?

According to a new report, the 42-year-old actress was so disgusted by what happened with the father of her six children that she became more open to the idea of getting involved with a woman.

Jolie’s bisexuality was never a secret, but she has not been linked to a lady in a long time, officially, of course.

A few gossip items surfaced last year about a romance with Jenny Shimizu, a model the movie star dated in the 1990s, but no one took them seriously.

There is a reason why people chose to ignore the information when it came out; Shimizu, 50, got married to Michelle Harper in 2014.

Nonetheless, the same publication behind the 2016 report returned with this one.

An insider told the National Enquirer: “Angie has been married three times that all ended in divorce. She is not a fool and has come to the conclusion that she is not very good at being married to men.”

The so-called source in the know added: “In the past, she has had lesbian relationships and it is much more likely that she will end up dating a woman again than another man. Plus, she is much more comfortable introducing women to her kids than men she has just met.”

Well, it is a bold claim that is not backed by much evidence. The only thing that is clear at this point is the fact that Jolie seems to be in no rush to jump into another serious relationship.

She was reportedly dating a British billionaire for months, but they were never pictured together, and his identity was never revealed.

The divorce process is moving forward, and as a good mother, she is trying to do what is best for her family.

Some thought a reconciliation with Pitt was possible, but it is not the case because the critically-acclaimed producer did not like being portrayed as an abusive husband in the press.

He is focused on the children as well, but he is done with her in a romantic way, according to the latest reports.

In conclusion, dating women might be an option for Jolie, but right now we doubt it is her primary focus.