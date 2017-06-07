Angelina Jolie Is Planning A Family Trip To Ethiopia In July To Celebrate Zahara’s Adoption Anniversary – Will Brad Pitt Be There As Well?

Angelina Jolie and her family are going to be on the road again. She has been planning a family trip to Ethiopia to celebrate 12-year-old daughter Zahara’s adoption anniversary.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt was only six months when Angelina Jolie adopted her on July 6, back in 2005.

She traveled to Ethiopia with Brad Pitt to pick up her new daughter, and 12 years later she is bringing her back to her homeland for the very first time in all these years.

A source who is close to Angelina shared all the details about the family trip there.

‘Angelina is planning a journey to Ethiopia next month to celebrate Zahara’s adoption date. She has always been very committed to each of the children knowing their birth country, and all about their heritage, so she’s keen for Zahara to spend time there. Angelina will be taking all of the children, and they are all very excited as they just love to travel’.

Even if Brad was Zahara’s father for almost all of her life, he will not go on the family trip, according to the same source.

It seems that Angelina hasn’t invited him, even if both Zahara and Shiloh said that they would love their dad to go along as well.

Things are too challenging and painful for Angelina at the moment, and she still feels lots of anger towards Brad.

Both of them have moved on a lot since their split, and they are at least able to talk civilly right now.

The same insider says that there is a long way to go before the two of them can manage to be some kind of friends.

Angelina has already shown lots of commitment to her adopted kids knowing where all of them came from.

She also took her elder son Maddox aged 15 with her to Cambodia for an extended stay back in 2016.

Her son even worked with her as her assistant on her movie named First They Killed My Father which is about the Khmer Rouge genocide that happened in her son’s native lands. Now it is Zahara’s turn to visit her origins only this time Brad will unfortunately not be a part of this family trip.