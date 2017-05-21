Angelina Jolie Is Now At Peace With Brad Pitt Divorce

A look into Angelina Jolie’s dating life after her split from Brad Pitt is not what the rumors are claiming.

Over the weekend, a friend of the international star and humanitarian spoke out and said while she is seeing people, it is not all that serious.

The spy said Jolie is casually dating, she goes out for dinner, to the theater, and visits museums with close male friends – but she is not in a serious relationship since ending her decade-long marriage to Pitt in the fall of 2016.

The person, who sold the story to the media, claimed that Jolie has decided to take some time to adjust, and her priority is the well-being of her six children. She also wants to focus on her career.

Of course, she hopes to find Mr. Right, but she is not actively searching for him at the moment.

The insider shared: “Angelina is not seriously involved with anyone right now. She has a lover, but that is as far as it goes, at least for now. Angelina has no intention of jumping straight back into a serious relationship — she is fully focused on the kids, her career, and adjusting to being single once again.”

The source stated that Jolie is also focusing on herself and is doing her version of “Eat, Pray, Love” as she enjoys a beautiful journey into self-discovery.

The unnamed spy revealed: “It is a time of great adjustment, and of growth. Angelina is definitely maturing and coming into her own—for the first time in a very long time, she is finally looking forward to the future once again, and the next chapter in her life.”

Jolie’s decision to take one day at a time has created the inner peace she longed for and has made it possible for her to have a better relationship with Mr. Pitt.

It is being claimed: “When they first split, there was so much anger between the two of them, and Angelina had really reached the end of her rope.”

Jolie is now in a place where she appreciates Pitt, with flaws and all, and is happy to see him working to be a better version of himself.

According to the individual in the know: “She felt that she no longer knew Brad, and she wanted to cut him out of her life, and the kids’ [lives] forever. But, he has really come a long way, and she is starting to recognize the old Brad again. Angelina is able to appreciate Brad again, and although it is still some way off, she is beginning to think they may be able to forge a friendship in the future.”

The source said Jolie is eager to spend time with Pitt and her children in the future.