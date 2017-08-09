Angelina Jolie Is Not Begging Brad Pitt For Help, Despite Report

Angelina Jolie is not asking Brad Pitt for help as she goes through a so-called crisis, despite a fake report. Gossip Cop managed to bust this claim.

‘Stressed-Out Angelina Jolie Begs Brad Pitt For Help Amid Crises,’ states a new RadarOnline headline.

The accompanying article claims the actress is struggling ‘with a variety of issues, including a dramatic weight loss and public backlash.’

“People wonder aloud about whether I am an okay mother. That is obviously painful because it's so important to me. It's hard to hear that people think I'm not a capable mother and a good person, that they just think I'm nuts.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

After Jolie’s Vanity Cover story from the last month when she told a story about snatching money away from Cambodian children as part of the audition process for her forthcoming movie First The Killed My Father.

She was then accused of mistreating underprivileged kids, and after that, she insisted that the magazine mischaracterized the whole situation.

A so-called source now tells the site that Angelina is not in a good place right now and that she is starting to crack from the Vanity Fair backlash and other life stressors.

The outlet’s dubious insider adds, ‘Six demanding kids, a move, tons of projects in the works and so much more — all on her own. She wants more help from Brad, but he’s convinced her only motivation is money and has had enough of groveling for scraps when it comes to supervised visitation.’

"I became an actress because my mom wanted me to become an actress. It took me until my mid-30s to realize I actually didn't. I actually wanted to write and direct and be more involved in politics and humanitarian issues." – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

The site’s seemingly phony source continues, ‘Truth is though, he’s the only person who could lift her out of these stressful patches, so it’s no surprise she’s missing his support.’

Gossip Cop checked in with a source that is very close to the actress who assures everyone that Angie is not at all headed for a breakdown over the Vanity Fair controversy.

Advertisement

Another insider that is close to Brad Pitt stated that the actor’s estranged wife didn’t reach out to him for any kind of emotional support and the story is fabricated. Such articles come as no surprise as the Internet if full of false news.