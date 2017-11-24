Angelina Jolie Is In No Rush To Grant Brad Pitt A Divorce — Actress Turned Down His Last Offer

It will not be easy for Brad Pitt to finally get his divorce from Angelina Jolie because she is making sure that the process drags on as long as possible.

After a decade of romance, in late 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

The estranged couple has six children together — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

According to an insider, who spoke to In Touch, while Pitt is eager to leave the marriage, Jolie and her lawyers are playing hard to get.

A person with knowledge of the story said via Australian publication New Idea: “Brad basically told his attorney to give Angie whatever amount of money she wants to settle the divorce, even though they have a prenup, he is willing to give her half of his fortune that is valued at $250 million.”

Pitt was shocked by the fact that Jolie rejected the divorce settlement.

The friend claimed: “Angie has rejected every single monetary settlement offer. He is not trying to buy Angie off and couldn’t care less about how he is perceived in the public eye when they do come to an eventual settlement. Brad’s motivation is first and foremost the kids. Giving Angie a substantial chunk of his fortune will give the kids the quality of life they are used to with no changes.”

The insider said Jolie is using the divorce process to her advantage — she is hoping to find a way to get full custody of her children.

The person shared: “Brad and Angie spend at least $1 million a year on security for their children, including bodyguards. The costs add up, and Brad wants to continue to pay for those things. He also wants Angie to continue doing all of the humanitarian work she wants to do without worrying about finances.”

The source concluded: “Even though it was Angelina‘s decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him, and Angelina has a jealous streak in her, so if Brad has moved on to another woman, it is definitely going to sting. Brad and Angelina‘s interactions are still all about the children. He or she will call if there is something important to discuss regarding the kids, but that is about it.”

Some commenters say this situation might last a long time.