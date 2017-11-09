Angelina Jolie Is Fighting Brad Pitt Over Christmas Plans With Their Children

Angelina Jolie will most likely be given the title of the Grinch who stole Christmas this year from her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

Pitt and Jolie, who are in the middle of a bitter divorce battle, are fighting over something new — who will get the six children for Christmas?

Moreover, according to insiders, thus far, Jolie is winning the war while infuriating Mr. Pitt.

Pitt, who is currently filming his upcoming movie — Ad Astra –told Jolie several months ago that he would take a break from the project to be with their children.

Initially, the humanitarian and actress accepted the simple request.

She promised her soon-to-be-ex spouse that she would coordinate their schedules to make sure he spends time with all six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

However, a few days ago, Jolie went back on her word and told Pitt it was not possible.

According to a friend of Pitt, he recently had a fallout with Jolie after she announced that due to her hectic schedule the children will not be in the same country as him for the year-end holidays.

Jolie came up with a solution that did not please Pitt.

The Oscar-winning actress told the father of six that he could only see his children if he accepts to spend Christmas and Thanksgiving at her home.

According to the same source, Pitt declined the invitation because he is fully aware that he cannot be in the same room with his estranged wife.

The insider explained: “Brad knows he cannot count on scheduled days with the kids because Angie has changed the plans abruptly at the last minute multiple times.”

The tipster explained: “Brad feels Angie is not ready to let go of that hostility, he just wished her a happy Thanksgiving and hung up. There are two choices for Brad.”

The family friend also shared: “Fight back and get angry every time she pulls a stunt, which would only impact the kids, or handle it like a mature adult. If that means he will not see the kids as much or at the holidays, he has made peace with it.”

The pal claimed that while the situation hurts Pitt, he is not entirely down.

The famous actor has made plans to be with friends and family members for the year-end festivities.

Advertisement

It is even being claimed that Pitt has decided to spend some quality time with the mysterious woman he is currently dating.