Angelina Jolie Is Depressed And Unsure About Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie is discovering that the single life is not what it was advertised to be, and according to a close pal, she is feeling sad and lonely since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt.

Leaving Pitt after spending a decade with him has taken a toll on the famous actress.

Mrs. Pitt is said to be so depressed that her mood swings are affecting her children. Many are wondering, what happened to Jolie’s rumored British lover? Why is she sleeping in her mansions alone? Did they split? Did he even exist?

On Saturday, an insider, who claimed to have details about Jolie’s love life, spoke to a well-known celebrity website and said since the split from Pitt in the fall of 2016, Jolie has been miserable.

Jolie has her children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt – worrying about her well-being.

The spy close to the mom of six revealed to the publication: “The last few months have really taken a toll, and she’s been feeling extremely sad and lonely.”

According to the person, 15-year-old Maddox – Jolie’s oldest son – is the one who is the most concerned about his mom.

The person added: “All of the kids are worried about her — Maddox particularly. He’s assumed the role of ‘man of the house’ now Brad [Pitt] is no longer there. Maddox is constantly trying to get his mom to cheer up and live a healthy, happy life.”

It is believed that Jolie is troubled by the recent GQ interview Pitt did where he revealed that he is battling the demons that destroyed his marriage.

All of a sudden, she is not sure splitting from Pitt was the right decision.

Another source said: “She will always love Brad and feels like anything is possible for their future and the future of their family. That interview was a step in the right direction.”

