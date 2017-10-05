FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss blake shelton blac chyna bernice burgos kim zolciak joseline hernandez angelina jolie kylie jenner hoda kotb khloe kardashian Lionel Richie travis scott t.i. tameka cottle gwen stefani Eniko Parrish nick cannon Gucci Mane luann de lesseps kim kardashian zendaya lamar odom sarah jessica parker
Home » Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Is Angry Because Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston Is His New Confidant

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/05/2017
1
2.9K Views
0


Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt FriendhipCredit: Life & Style

A friend in need is a friend indeed — Brad Pitt has turned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, no, not to date her but to ask for advice and have her as a confidant.

Mr. Pitt is embroiled in a complicated and sometimes nasty divorce battle with his estranged spouse, Angelina Jolie.

The war in the media started in late 2016 after Jolie surprised the world by announcing that she was divorcing the man who had been by her side for over a decade.

Several publications claimed that Jolie and Pitt split after he fought with one of their children on board a private plane.

What followed were insults and finger pointing from both parties and close relatives who appear eager to spill every negative detail about the Jolie/Pitt clan.

While the humanitarian is still lashing out at the father of her children, Pitt has decided move on with his life.

Jolie recently threw some shade at Pitt by saying he was not supportive.

She said: “They (the kids) really help me so much. We are really such a unit. They are the best friends I have ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

The Oscar-winning producer has gone to rehab and reconnected with old friends, and one of them is Aniston.

The family friend, who spoke to In Touch, insisted that Pitt is not trying to destroy what Aniston has built with her husband, Justin Theroux.

The pal claimed that over the summer Pitt apologized to his former wife and since then they have been building on what is described as a close friendship.

Jolie is allegedly upset over the news that Pitt has reconnected with Aniston. The mother of six is also frustrated by the rumors that Pitt has started dating again.

Another source stated: “Brad is finally ready to date again. Hopefully, in the next few months, we will see him with another woman. He is living clean and is excited to start dating again soon. Brad has been talking about dating with friends over the summer after getting teased about Sienna Miller, who he was not dating. But there’s going to be a point where he will be with somebody again, and when it happens, it will be epic.”

The person added: “For the first time in a long time, Brad has been thinking about falling in love again, which has been super exciting for him to think about. It is like part of him that has been asleep has woken up. He is incredibly excited by the thought of falling in love again and being in a healthy relationship.”

Advertisement

Do you think it is a good idea for Aniston to be Pitt’s confidant?

Post Views: 2,910

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt jennifer aniston

Advertisement

You may also like
Selena Gomez Getting Cozy With Brad Pitt Behind The Weeknd’s Back?
10/05/2017
Brad Pitt Focused And ‘Low-Key’ While Filming ‘Ad Astra,’ Kids Haven’t Visited Him On Set!
10/04/2017
‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Remake Will Now Have No Connection To ‘The Mummy’?
10/04/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Caz
10/05/2017 at 1:56 pm
Reply

😂😂😂😂 tough titties girlfriend 😂😂😂😂😂


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *