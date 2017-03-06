Angelina Jolie Is Angry At Brad Pitt For Reconnecting With Jennifer Aniston

It is being claimed that Angelina Jolie is angry over the fact her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston have reconnected so soon after their split.

Many credible sources have confirmed the news of Pitt and Aniston sharing text messages.

Some say the former couple immediately got in touch after Jolie filed for divorce from the father of her six children in the fall of 2016 and the exchanges have been friendly.

Aniston, who is married to Justin Theroux, has been a shoulder for Pitt who is crying his heart out over the unexpected separation and they have been talking about his successful career.

A spy said: “Brad and Jennifer have been texting each other lately, and Jen even congratulated Brad after Moonlight was named Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26. She absolutely loved the film and knew Brad was the one behind it.”

In case you were wondering, Theroux is “cool” with his wife chatting with her ex because he understands that Pitt is going through a difficult time.

Others are claiming that the Aniston and Pitt have rekindled the flames of love and are back together.

According to the spy, Jolie, 41, is reading all of the rumors that have flooded the Internet and is freaking out over 52-year-old Pitt and Aniston’s reconnection.

A pro-Jolie source confessed: “Angelina is kinda freaking out now that Brad has reconnected with his ex Jennifer Aniston.”

The actress is not only angry, but she is also disappointed in Pitt for having no respect for the life they shared and their children.

The source said: “It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her. Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her.”

Rumors claimed that Jolie is very lonely without Pitt.