Home » Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie Is A Nightmare Neighbor! Check Out The Reasons

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/12/2017
Angelina Jolie Is A Nightmare Neighbor! Check Out The ReasonsSource: mirror.co.uk

Angelina Jolie and her and Brad Pitt’s six kids have moved to a new home. They have moved all of their possessions from the home they were renting in Malibu, CA, to a new Los Feliz community. According to the latest reports, the neighbors already think that Angelina is a nightmare!

Sources that are close to this whole situation say that the actress house move is causing a real chaos n the area.

All the neighbors and the nearby residents are currently questioning her suitability for the exclusive private estate.

The Oscar-winning actress has recently purchased the historic Cecil B. DeMille mansion from Laughlin Park, Los Angeles.

She paid $25 million for it, and as a result, there have been moving trucks all over the place and dozens of workers around the property last week.

The insider said that there are tons of cars parked on her new property and they are blocking the roads every single day.

The fellow neighbors are kind of angry about this whole situation:

‘There are tons of cars parked on her property every day blocking the roads. Neighbors are worried there will be security constantly going in and out and surrounding the house. Her and Brad’s children are also known for being quite unruly, and they don’t have formal schooling, which means they will probably be at home and running around in the garden every day.’

There are more famous people living in the area and throughout the community, but neighbors fear that with a superstar status as great as Angelina’s many problems are most likely to occur.

Angelina gets an enormous attention from the press that it might be bound to cause problems, according to the insider who knows what is exactly going on there.

Aside from parked cars all over the road, the eyewitness has also revealed the fact that the moving vans have been transporting huge boxes of possessions belonging to Angelina and her six kids.

The trucks are also carrying lots of items from her enormous art collection. The source also said that the laborers from Golden Leaf Landscape have also been working on the rolling lawns and the rose gardens on the property, causing quite a mess.

1 Comment

Who Do You Think
06/12/2017 at 8:55 pm
Reply

Such BS! Let the woman and her children live. I can’t believe this.


