Angelina Jolie Hurt Brad Pitt By Leaving The Country On Father’s Day With The Children

Angelina Jolie flew out of Los Angeles on Saturday night with her six children, and the move left her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, heartbroken because he was hoping to spend Father’s Day with them.

It is unclear if the two Hollywood stars had a prior agreement before the trip, but looking from the outside, it seems to be the latest indication that they still need to adjust to their new reality after the divorce.

In recent months, it was revealed that their relationship was improving and that they were ready to put their careers on hold in order to focus on the wellbeing of the kids.

Those are excellent intentions and ideas, but if they cannot get along, the plans will not go very far. An Insider has reached out to the media to share how Pitt feels on such special day.

The person said: “He is super bummed that Angie took the kids out of town. He is not complaining, but he had planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day. He was even working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp. He saw Angie’s 100-foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication continues to be a struggle at times.”

According to reports, Jolie is taking the kids to Ethiopia to celebrate Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt’s adoption date (July 6).

A source revealed: “Angelina is planning a trip to Ethiopia next month to celebrate Zahara’s adoption date. She has always been very committed to each of the children knowing their birth country, and all about their heritage, so she is keen for Zahara to spend time there. Angelina will be taking all of the children, and they are really excited as they all love to travel.”

It looks like Pitt was forced to spend the day alone. He was also not invited to the Ethiopian trip although he legally adopted the young girl.