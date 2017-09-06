Angelina Jolie Hopes To Be Accepted As A Full-Time Filmmaker

With her decision to file for divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie burst a few bubbles. The ‘they looked so happy’ bubble was the one that popped the loudest.

Another bubble was the one that contained all the hopes that their divorce would be only an unfortunate end for a Hollywood couple, but it wasn’t like that at all.

Instead, it was an unexpectedly sharp war of words and Angie had the biggest sword.

In playing offense in her divorce, Angelina simultaneously ended up on defense as well in the public eye.

Angie came off looking like the one who had purposefully aired the family’s dirty laundry to make her ex-husband look bad.

She didn’t have a problem while trying to make Brad look bad and that he was the one who caused all the drama.

Brad’s legal motion alleged, however, that she was ‘determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children.’

Brad’s interview from May 2017 with GQ Style was the one in which he talked about sobriety, his tendency to check out emotionally instead of engaging, about the times in which he couldn’t see the forest for the trees, about his post-split sadness and his most urgent goal, which was to repair his relationship with his children.

It is very important to note that Brad didn’t go after Angelina not even once.

At least now, however, with the one-year mark of her September 19 divorce filing approaching, Angelina sounds more like herself.

‘This is the first time I have done this for a long time,’ she confessed to Britain’s Telegraph while discussing her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father.

‘It’s not easy. I am a little shy this time because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.’

And though she has ‘a lot of different things floating around’ on the acting front, including the Maleficent sequel and the Cleopatra project that may finally come to fruition, the actress has expressed her highest hope that she would one day be accepted as a full-time filmmaker.