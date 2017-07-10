Angelina Jolie Has Big Plans For The Future Of Her Kids

The award for best mom might as well go to Angelina Jolie. She thinks that her proudest achievement in life are her kids and she has got big plans for them.

Even before Brad Pitt came along, Angelina was a total powerhouse on her own.

Now, her children are growing up, and she is passing valuable life lessons, and the creative juices keep flowing.

Let’s just think of all the things Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Zahara, and Vivienne could accomplish with someone like Angie as their cheerleader!

The Tomb Raider alum’s ‘favorite part of the day is when she and the kids are all home together, sitting around the table at night eating a meal,’ according to a source.

Which movie? 💕 via @brangelinanews A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

‘Family is everything to Angie and the children are her greatest achievement.’

If you are wondering what kind of big plans does the actress have in store we’ll tell you right now.

Whatever the kids choose to do in their lives, she will totally support all of them.

‘Be it acting, or writing, or waitressing, Angie will be fully behind them and support them 100 percent. She’s also telling them how smart and unique they are, and that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to. Her main goal is to teach them how to be compassionate, fearless, respectful, humble, and curious all at the same time.’

Even if Angie is one of the biggest stars from Hollywood, she will always preach a down-to-earth attitude.

A part of this comes from giving her children a normal childhood. For instance, even with all the money in the world, she knows very well that the little things are the ones that matter.

Advertisement

Such a cool thing was the fact that she took the kids to a Los Angeles Dodgers game as a part of their 4th of July celebration. Even if she tried to go unnoticed, they winded up on the big screen!