Angelina Jolie Happily Emerges For The First Time Since Talking ‘Difficult’ Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie was spotted looking as happy and as healthy as ever during an outing with her kid. It seems like she is turning over a new leaf since splitting with Brad Pitt.

It doesn’t matter where she goes and what she does, Angelina always looks glamorous.

“We have a choice about how we take what happens to us in our life and whether or not we allow it to turn us. We can become consumed by hate and darkness, or we're able to regain our humanity somehow, or come to terms with things and learn something about ourselves.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

She was recently seen together with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt making a stop at an organic store in LA.

She was dressed all in black, and she was wearing cat-eye shades. Angie made her way with her daughter to their waiting car with lots of healthy goodies.

This is the first time that the actress has stepped out since her revealing Vanity Fair interview.

In the interesting interview, Angie revealed that ‘things became difficult’ in her marriage with Brad Pitt, 53, without going into specifics.

‘We’re ‘all just healing from the events that led to the filing, she said, referring to her six children.

‘They’re not recovering from divorce. They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.’

It’s possible she is hinting at an alleged altercation between Brad and her son Maddox, 15, on a flight that reportedly led to her filing for divorce.

According to some sources, Angelina has grown reclusive since parting ways with Brad.

An insider made public the fact that Angie lost her best friend and then she became a loner.

It seems that she doesn’t have a huge circle of friends so when she ditched Brad, this left an enormous gap in her life.

"I became an actress because my mom wanted me to become an actress. It took me until my mid-30s to realize I actually didn't. I actually wanted to write and direct and be more involved in politics and humanitarian issues." – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

She misses their evenings together when they used to talk for hours. She is definitely a lot lonelier without Brad.

Advertisement

‘She really misses their evenings together, when the kids have been put to bed, and they used to sit and talk. Angie is definitely a lot lonelier without Brad, they shared everything,’ confessed the insider.