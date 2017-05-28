Angelina Jolie Goes To Disneyland With Her Kids For Shiloh’s 11th Birthday – Brad Pitt Becomes An Outsider!

Angelina Jolie is trying her best to be a good mother through the ugly custody battle she’s been involved in with former husband, Brad Pitt. The actress decided to give one of her daughters a magical birthday at Disneyland!

The big family reached Anaheim, California, where Disneyland is, days before Shiloh celebrated her 11th birthday.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that Jolie, her kids and some of their friends have been exploring the theme park and enjoying rides ever since Thursday.

They were also spotted shopping at Downtown Disney. There, they stopped at the Ridemakerz store, which is similar to a Build-a-Bear but for toy race cars.

An eyewitness claimed that while the clerk was showing the kids the remote controlled cars, “She was in a good mood and was asking the kids if they liked any of the cars.”

Reports have revealed that some of Shiloh’s friends who came along on the birthday trip are actors from Jolie’s movie called First They Killed My Father.

This new opportunity to have fun comes just a couple of weeks after Jolie spent a great mother’s day with Pax.

A source confirmed that the two were very excited to spend time together and they were in high spirits during their dinner at TAO Asian Bistro.

Apparently, they were very amused by the Geisha shaped chopstick holders because underneath them it read “stolen from TAO.”

“She [Jolie] kept laughing about it. It was funny! They were giggling and laughing throughout dinner, but they loved the chopstick holder message.”

What do you think about Jolie managing to have great and memorable times with her kids while Brad is missing on all of it?