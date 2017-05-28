Angelina Jolie Goes To Disneyland To Celebrate Her Daughter Shiloh’s 11th Birthday With Her Family And Friends

Angelina Jolie wants to give her daughter the most magical birthday ever! A few days before celebrating her 11th anniversary, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was able to enjoy a trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

The birthday girl together with her family and friends have been able to inspect the theme park from one corner to another and also they were able to visit the surroundings since this Thursday.

Social media users spotted the whole group enjoying rides such as Alice in Wonderland, Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin, and Tarzan’s Tree House.

The group also enjoyed some shopping at Downtown Disney including a stop at the Rademakers store, which is pretty similar to a Build-a-Bear but for toy race cars.

“The store clerk was showing her kids the remote control cars that they offer,” an eyewitness stated.

“She was in a good mood as she kept asking the kids if they liked any of the cars.”

According to People magazine, a few of Shiloh friends who were also at Disneyland are some of the same child actors who previously appeared in Angelina’s Netflix film called First They Killed My Father.

This lovely family day out comes just right after a couple of weeks after the actress had celebrated Mother’s Day with Pax Jolie-Pitt.

The 13-year-old and the actress bonded during an intimate meal at TAO Asian Bistro in Hollywood.

“She appeared to be in high spirits, and they both looked euphoric to spend Mother’s Day together,” an insider said.

It seems that Angelina Jolie “was amused by the Geisha-shaped chopstick holders, because underneath them it says ‘stolen from TAO,’ and she kept laughing about it. It was very funny! They were giggling and laughing throughout dinner, but they loved the chopstick holder message.”

The adaptation of Loung Ung’s First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers is directed by Angelina Jolie and she wrote the film with Ung.

The two of them met for the first time 15 years ago, and they have been best friends since then. She believes that the Cambodian people are very interesting with deep roots and personalities, great humor and culture and she calls her movie a love letter which is dedicated to them.